Fmr LMCA secy Tanyo Tasang Gamdik passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Jan: Former land management & cultural affairs (LMCA) secretary Tanyo Tasang Gamdik passed away at Nigla Care Unit in Lekhi near here at around 3:45 am on Tuesday, following a cerebral stroke.

Gamdik had earned BCom and LLB degrees from the Bombay University, and had joined the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service as a law officer in 1985. He had served in different capacities during his illustrious career as an administrator.

He had been inducted into the Indian Administrative Service in 2005, and was the first IAS officer from the Tagin community. He had retired as the LMCA secretary in 2016.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over Gamdik’s demise, and recalled him as “an illustrious bureaucrat who served in various capacities and profoundly contributed for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“I am deeply saddened by his passing away. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his bereaved family and the community members. May Lord Buddha provide eternal peace to his soul,” said Khandu in a condolence message to the family members.

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA) has also mourned Gamdik’s demise.

“Late Gamdik was a disciplined and dedicated civil servant who rendered service both within and outside the state in various official capacities,” the APCSOA stated in a condolence message.

Gamdik had also served as the president of the APCSOA from 2000-2003.

“The yeoman services rendered by him shall forever be remembered. The APCSOA conveys its deepest condolences and shares the grief with the bereaved family,” it said.