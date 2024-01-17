SC to hear on 22 Jan plea seeking implementation of women’s reservation bill

NEW DELHI, 16 Jan: The Supreme Court will hear on 22 January a plea of Congress leader Jaya Thakur that has sought immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023, so that one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies are reserved for women before the general election.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta noted on Tuesday that no lawyer has appeared for the Centre, and adjourned the matter for further hearing on 22 January.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Thakur, said, “There is urgency in this matter. If the law is implemented, then it will be given effect during the general election.”

Justice Khanna said, “Look, I am not saying anything. Let the other side come. We will take up the matter next Monday.”

On 3 November, 2023, the top court had said that it would be “very difficult” for the court to strike down a part of the women’s reservation law that says that it will come into effect after the census.

It had refused to issue notice on a plea moved by Thakur and asked the counsel for the petitioner to serve the copy on the lawyer representing the Centre.

On 21 September last year, the watershed bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod.

The constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity.

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise – redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies – will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.

The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies will continue for 15 years, and Parliament can later extend the benefit period.

While there is quota within quota for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) women, the opposition had demanded that the benefit be extended to other backward classes.

There have been several efforts to pass the bill in Parliament since 1996. The last such attempt was made in 2010, when the Rajya Sabha approved a bill for women’s reservation, but it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.

Data show that women MPs account for nearly 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha’s strength, while their representation is below 10 per cent in many state assemblies.

On 29 September last year, President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the bill. (PTI)