Women are the backbone of society: MLA

RIGA, 16 Jan: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing termed women “the backbone of the society,” and emphasised their pivotal role in “social building.”

He said this during the inauguration of the office of the Magung Ane Cluster Level Federation of Riga block here in Siang district on Tuesday.

The MLA said that the state government is actively supporting and encouraging the formation of women self-help groups (SHG) across the state and the districts.

Highlighting “the silent transformation” brought about by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), the nodal agency for implementing the Deendayal Antyoday – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) scheme, Siang DC PN Thungon said, “The SHGs empower women, which, in turn, transform societies, thereby acting as catalysts of change and uplifting the lives of every individual.”

He also highlighted the importance of “quality education and school infrastructure in villages to enable the progress of the society as a whole.”

ArSRLM Riga Block BMM Chagi Dobin highlighted the achievements made under the NRLM in the area, stating that “under the Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana, a sub-component of the DAY-NRLM, vehicles have been procured and released to SHGs; a total loan amount of Rs 30 lakhs has been granted to women SHGs at a ‘mega credit camp’; custom hiring centres have been set up for agri-allied activities, along with providing community investment funds to primary-level federations in Riga.”

The Riga ZPM, HoDs, village authorities, and PRI members were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)