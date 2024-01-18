Ering urges people to get accident and crop insurances

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17: Jan: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged the people of his constituency to get accident and crop insurances. Ering said that he will help the poor and needy people without insurance in getting the policies.

Ering was addressing a public meeting at Ngorlung village in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Explaining the benefits of having insurance, the MLA said that such policy can serve as a financial safeguard, shielding a family from substantial burden of medical costs and crop loss.

The MLA also assured the people that “if elected again, he will complete his half-done works.”

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Jamoh, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, senior public leaders Babasing Pertin and Arong Perme also spoke.

The meeting was conducted by public leaders and PRI members of Ngorlung to assess various developmental schemes implemented during the last five years.