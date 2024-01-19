Arunachal receives ‘Most Proactive State under RCS-UDAN- Priority Areas’ award

HYDERABAD, 18 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the “Most Proactive State under RCS-UDAN- Priority Areas” award on the first day of the four-day biennial event “Wings India 2024,” the largest event in the civil aviation sector in Asia, which began at Begumpet Airport, here on Thursday.

The award was received by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation director Starlie Jamoh from union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia during an award giving ceremony held at Hotel Taj Krishna here in presence union minister of state for civil aviation V.K Singh and other senior officials of ministry of civil aviation.

The award is in recognition of the rapid stride made in civil aviation sector in Arunachal Pradesh especially, for construction of airports at Itanagar and Tezu, construction of civil terminal buildings at Walong, Ziro, Mechukha, Tuting & Daporijo and starting of fixed wing flights connecting Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu & Itanagar including successful operation of RCS flights, reports DIPR.

The 4th edition of “Wings India Awards,” was given by the FICCI with the objective to recognize the notable contribution made by aviation related companies/institutions/organizations in the area of civil aviation in India.

During the Wings India 2022 summit, Arunachal won the “Best Emerging State in Aviation Sector ” award, the report added.

A 2-member delegation of Arunachal Pradesh government — Starlie Jamoh and civil aviation assistant director Priyam Borthakur attended the event for “one to one interaction with airlines and helicopter operators and other stakeholders to discuss about increasing remote area connectivity in the state by helicopters and small fixed wing aircrafts,” the report added.