APSCPCR team conducts awareness prog on child rights

PAPU VILLAGE, 18 Jan: An awareness programme on “Child Rights” was conducted at government primary school here on Thursday by a team of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) led by its chairperson Ratan Anya.

In her address, the APSCPCR chairperson commended the school headmaster Vicky Bini and SMC Licha Ashok for the overall good maintenance of the school. She further assured to inform the concerned authority regarding the problems facing the school.

Commission member Ngurang Achung highlighted the power and function of the commission and emphasized the importance of Childline Number 1098.

APSCPCR UDC Lakpha Pansa spoke on “good touch, bad touch and stranger danger.”

The team also interacted with the staff and students of the school during the program.

The commission later donated 2 numbers of water filters to the school.

Other commission member Taba Champa Riba and school headmaster Vicky Bini also spoke.