TKSC, Adivasi community sign peace agreement

NAMSAI, 18 Jan: Following the clash between two individuals on 13 January that had escalated into a community brawl, the Tai Khampti Singpho Council (TKSC) and the Adivasi community signed a peace agreement here on Thursday to cease hostilities.

Following the signing of the agreement, withdrawal of all the cases with regard to the incident and maintaining the status quo between the two communities have been agreed upon.

A joint memorandum was submitted to the Namsai deputy commissioner, seeking compensation for those injured in the incident.

The DC assured to extend all possible help, and to relay their demands to the competent authority.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the DC, the SP, and members of CBOs of the two communities. (DIPRO)