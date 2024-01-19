Police, Army rescue stranded tourists

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 18 Jan: The Tawang police and Army personnel on Wednesday rescued dozens of tourists who had been stranded at different locations near Sela Pass for hours, owing to heavy snowfall which disrupted traffic movement.

Jang Police Station OC, SI Pema Wanchu, said, “At around 3:15 pm, a distress call was received at the Jang police station via Police ERSS (112), wherein a group of young tourists from Guwahati, Assam, including three ladies, informed that they were stuck near Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall.”

“The tourists, in two cars, were rescued and taken back to Jang safely. The cars were driven back to Jang by experienced police drivers,” he added.

The Army spokesperson said, “At midnight, the troops of Sela brigade undertook a daring rescue mission, in which 18 civilians, who had been stranded for hours, were rescued.”

The Army provided them with warm shelter, food and first aid.

Meanwhile, the Tawang police and the Dirang administration in West Kameng district have issued advisories prohibiting travelling via Sela Pass after 2 pm. Vehicles without wheel chains are prohibited from travelling, and the police force at the Jang check gate are on alert to ensure the safety of commuters.