Training prog on GIS-based utility info system

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) conducted a hands-on training programme on ‘GIS-based real-time utility information system’ in West Siang headquarters Aalo on Thursday. It also implemented the system for the district.

The training – the first of its kind in the state, initiated by Aalo East MLA Kento Jini – was conducted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Mabi Taipodia Jini.

“The APSAC submitted the web-based portal with GIS database on utilities of Aalo-Kamba, citizen-centric mobile application and staff management mobile application,” the West Siang DIPRO informed in a release.

The APSAC team was led by its Joint Director Dr Liagi Tajo and Deputy Director Chan Kon Manlong.

The citizen utility app can be downloaded on mobile phones. It is aimed at making it easier for the citizens to raise issues related to public utility services provided by the PHED, the power department, the RWD, the UD&H, etc, departments, the DIPRO said, adding that “the DC handed over the training certificate to the APSAC.”