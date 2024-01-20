Katan Leopard team wins circle-level volleyball tourney

KATAN, 19 Jan: The Katan Leopard team defeated Nupang Lions team in the final match of the 2nd edition of the circle-level volleyball championship 2024, organized by the Geku-Katan Intellectual Youth Forum (GKIYF) with the theme ‘Khelon seh dosti, Nashe seh mukti’ here in Upper Siang district on 17-18 January.

Winners were felicitated with trophy and cash awards.

Kato Panggeng was adjudged ‘best player of the tournament’ and GSS Katan was declared ‘Fair Play team.’ Yon Gette, Otobong Perme, Kalen Padun, Genom Panyang and David Padun were declared ’emerging players.’

Altogether five teams namely, Katan Leopard, GSS Katan, Nupang Lions, Boring Blander and GKIYF Eagle participated in the tournament which was sponsored by Geku-Mariyang MLA Kanggong Taku and supported by the Upper Siang district administration. (DIPRO)