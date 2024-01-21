As BJNY enters Arunachal, Cong attacks BJP over China issue

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) entered Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, the Congress took on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the border issue with China.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that PM Narendra Modi’s statement that no one entered Indian territory nor were Indian posts taken over has weakened the country’s position in talks with China.

“PM Modi’s statement was not only an insult to our 20 martyred soldiers but because of that clean chit, China is showing aggressive attitude in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh,” he posted on X in Hindi.

“The PM proudly says that he has met Chinese President Xi Jinping 18 times. But what was its effect? Cheap Chinese imports are increasing and millions of small businesses, which used to provide 90 percent of employment, have closed. Every half hour, an unemployed youth is committing suicide,” Ramesh alleged.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra entered the state in the afternoon from Assam, and will remain here till Sunday.

“Congress had added Article 371H to the Constitution of the country for the people of Arunachal, which has special provisions for the state. Only the Congress party is making efforts to preserve the religious, linguistic and ethnic diversities in Arunachal and entire India,” he said. (PTI)