Raj Bhavan celebrates state foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the State Foundation Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was celebrated at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday with traditional gaiety and fervour. Governor K T Parnaik and the first lady of the state Anagha Parnaik along with the people from Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura participated in the programme.

While greeting the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, he said that “these states have lots of similarities with our state and are closely associated owing to cultural diversity and pristine green assets.”

The Governor reiterated the ‘Vocal for Local’ mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advised the people to visit sister states of North East region, which, he said, has huge appeal and tourism assets and interest.

The Governor said that celebrating the foundation day of other states strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and creates strong bonds amongst the people. He thanked the people of the states celebrating the foundation day for their contribution in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor commended the participating youth for being very good and proud ambassadors of their state to Arunachal Pradesh. He urged them to contribute towards nation building in the Amrit Kaal.

Highlight of the function was the presentation of traditional dances and cultural items by the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, including ‘Ema gisu ema’ (Manipur), Diengjat (Meghalaya), Hojagiri (Tripura), Lautai Landi Laam (Manipur) and Rabindra Nritya by Miss Debashmita Das (Tripura).

Large number of students and faculty members from North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology and Rajiv Gandhi University, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, business houses and Government departments participated in the programme. Special invitees of the Governor, the school students from different government and private schools also witnessed the programme. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)