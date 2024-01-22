RGU to be closed till 2:30 pm today

RONO HILLS, 21 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here will be closed till 2:30 pm on 22 January to enable its employees, both teaching and non-teaching, to virtually witness the ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, the university’s registrar informed in a release.

“However, normal office works shall resume from 2:30 pm onwards, and all employees are required to perform their duties without fall, and if anyone is found absent, the university shall take appropriate action as per rules,” the release added.