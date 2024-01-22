RGU to be closed till 2:30 pm today

RONO HILLS, 21 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here will be closed till 2:30 pm on 22 January to enable its employees, both teaching and non-teaching, to virtually witness the ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, the university’s registrar informed in a release.

“However, normal office works shall resume from 2:30 pm onwards, and all employees are required to perform their duties without fall, and if anyone is found absent, the university shall take appropriate action as per rules,” the release added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR