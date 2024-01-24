Two officials of education department placed under suspension

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Jan: In an interesting development, the education department has put Director of Elementary Education (DEE) Otem Tayeng under suspension, following a disciplinary proceeding.

In an order dated 17 January, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak while putting Tayeng under suspension ordered that he should remain in Itanagar during the period of suspension and not leave the headquarters without the permission of the commissioner.

Along with Tayeng, Block Education Officer (BEO) Bamar Rinyo, who is the nodal officer (judicial) of the department, has also been suspended.

As per sources, the duo was suspended for “acting without seeking approval from the higher authorities.”

“The duo signed an affidavit, which was submitted before the high court without seeking approval from higher authorities. The usual procedures were not followed. The case is regarding payment of arrears to the teachers, which was filed in the high court by the Arunachal Teachers’ Association, and it has huge financial repercussions for the state. They have no authority to independently take decisions without seeking approval from the senior officials,” the sources said.

Tayeng and Rinyo were first served a show cause notice in July, 2023 to which they replied.

Talking to this daily, Tayeng claimed that he had followed the procedure, and expressed surprise over the issuing of the suspension letter.

Commissioner Tak did not respond to queries sent to him on WhatsApp.