6 artisans from Namsai selected to participate in R-Day celebration in New Delhi

NAMSAI, 24 Jan: Namsai deputy commissioner C.R Khampa on Wednesday flagged off a team of six artisans selected under PM Vishwakarma Scheme from Namsai district to participate in the Republic Day celebration at New Delhi.

PM Vishwakarma is a newly launched central sector scheme of the ministry of MSME. It is being implemented in the state by the industries department.

It aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya Parampara or family-based practice of the traditional skills of artisans and craftspeople working with hands and tools.

It also aims to improve the quality as well as the reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople by formally integrating them with domestic and global value chains through recognition and registration, skill upgradation, toolkit and digital transaction incentives, credit, marketing and other institutional support.

Eighteen traditional trades, including carpentry, blacksmithing, locksmithing, goldsmithing, stone sculpting, cobbling, masonry, basket making, tailoring, etc., are covered under the scheme in the first phase.

Br. MSME, Itanagar assistant director Arun Difoe and Namsai ADI Nondo Doka were also present in the flag off ceremony.