12 more indigenous products receive GI tags

ITANAGAR, 24 Jan: Twelve distinctive products from Arunachal Pradesh received Geographical Indication (GI) tags with the support of NABARD.

These products included Apatani textile, Monpa textile, Nyishi textile, Monpa handmade paper, Adi textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho tea), Galo textile, Adi Apong, Dao (sword), Angnyat millet, Marua Apo (Marua millet beverage) and Tai Khamti textile.

With this, a total of 20 indigenous products from the region have been given GI tags.

“This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication of the local communities in preserving traditional and unique products, reflecting the rich social and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” NABARD said in a release.

It said that over the past two years, NABARD has actively supported the GI registration process and that all the 18 products endorsed by NABARD received the GI registration.

The NABARD’s Itanagar regional office expressed its commitment to continuing the partnership with the state government.

“The focus remains on extending support for additional products to be brought under the GI umbrella,” it said.

Further, collaborative efforts will be explored for post-GI initiatives in the state.

“NABARD remains dedicated to fostering the growth and recognition of indigenous products, contributing to the socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release added.