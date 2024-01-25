DCM takes part in Poi-Leng festival

NAMSAI, 24 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein took part in the three days Poi-Leng (Rath Mahotsava) festival here on Wednesday.

Honoring the Late Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero, the chief abbot of the Chongkham Raj Vihara, who dedicated his 60 years of service towards the promotion of Buddha Dhamma and towards mankind, the festival is a pious ceremony performed by the Theravada Buddhist community as a mark of respect and to bid farewell to the departed monk.

His influence extended to religious events, fostering the preservation of Buddha Sasana, Vipassana Meditation, and the dissemination of Buddha’s teachings.

The Poi-Leng’s centerpiece is a specially designed chariot, a catafalque carrying the monk’s mortal remains, symbolizing the final journey of the departed soul. A poignant gesture by monks and devotees, the festival

will conclude with the ceremonial burning of the chariot, marking the end of the late monk’s monastic journey.

Addressing the gathering, Mein proposed the establishment of a Vipassana Meditation center in Namsai, underscoring the enduring impact of Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero’s dedication to spiritual practices.

Mein also asked for the “integration of New Khamti script teachings, emphasizing daily sessions in monasteries to preserve the community’s traditional script and language which is an integral part of the cultural heritage.” He further said that Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero immensely contributed in the formation of the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literary Society (TKHLS).

The profound celebration reflects not only the legacy of Theravada Buddhist but also represents the commitment of the TKHLS, founded under Mein’s patronage in 2002.

The Rath Mahotsav was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, PHED minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Jummum Ete Deori, Zingnu Namchoom and Kaling Moyong, district BJP president Sujana Namchoom, TKDS president Siharaja Choutang, Namsai ZPC Urmila Mancheykhun, monks and others. (DCM’s PR cell)