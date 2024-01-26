Felix inaugurates JJM projects in Sangram, Nyobia circles

SANGRAM, 25 Jan: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Thursday inaugurated “the augmentation plant of potable water supply to Sangram township, along with 24 other essential schemes executed by the Sangram PHE&WS division for several villages in Sangram and Nyobia circles,” said an official release.

Altogether 202 households will directly benefit from the projects, taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the release stated.

The minister commended “the relentless efforts of the Sangram PHE&WS division,” acknowledging “its commitment to completing the projects within the stipulated time.”

“I, on behalf of the entire Sangram township, express gratitude to the team of Sangram PHE&WS division, especially to the labour force, whose unwavering contribution played a pivotal role in the successful execution of this challenging endeavour,” said Felix.

Sangram PHE&WS Division Executive Engineer Bamang Tadh informed that the intake source of the project is the Niomi river, located about 12 kilometres from Sangram, “which will supply two lakh litres of water daily to Sangram town for the next 15 years.”

He informed also that Kurung Kumey district achieved 100 percent Har Ghar Jal target set under the JJM in December last year.

Kurung Kumey DC Ibom Tao emphasised “the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the sustainability of the water supply systems,” the release said.

Among others, SP Bomken Basar was present at the event.