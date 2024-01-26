National Voters’ Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The 14th National Voters’ Day (NVD), themed ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’, was celebrated across the state on 25 January.

In Itanagar, the officers and staff of the governor’s secretariat participated in a function to mark the day.

Governor’s Secretary Darade Sharad Bhaskar administered the NVD pledge to the officials to uphold the democratic traditions of India and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections.

He highlighted “the importance of each vote in a democratic society,” and said that “voting serves as a tribute to the essence of democracy, outlining the vital role played by voters in shaping the nation’s destiny.”

In West Siang district, the day was celebrated at Gumin Kinn in headquarters Aalo, where Kamba ADC and Deputy DEO Tamo Riba appealed to the young voters to “cast your valuable votes during the election,” and informed that the day is observed across the country to commemorate the foundation of the Election Commission of India on 25 January, 1950.

He gave away EPIC cards to newly enrolled voters.

The NVD was celebrated also in East Kameng, Papum Pare, Namsai, West Kameng, East Siang, Upper Siang, Lohit, Tawang, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, and other districts.

The NSS unit of VKV Itanagar also celebrated the day. (Raj Bhavan, with inputs from DIPROs & others)