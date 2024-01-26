Indian Bank branch opened

DOIMUKH, 25 Jan: The Indian Bank opened a branch here in Papum Pare district on Thursday, with which the bank now has four branches in Itanagar, Naharlagun and Doimukh.

The bank informed in a press release that another branch will be opened, in East Siang district headquarters Pasighat, this year.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung and Lead District Manager Ranjit Singh attended the opening function as guests.

“The bank functions under the jurisdiction of the Dibrugarh (Assam)-based zonal office,” the release said, adding that “the Indian Bank is committed to provide excellent service and quality customer care.”

Among others, the bank’s Guwahati-based field general manager Rajesh Kumar Singh, zonal manager (Dibrugarh) Subhash Kumar, and the bank’s Doimukh branch manager Nako Nobin were present at the function.