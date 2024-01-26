Illegal mining in Changlang: Coal crisis and need for action

[ Samshum Changmi ]

The mineral-rich terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Changlang district, play a pivotal role as the state’s coal and petroleum reservoirs. The primary reservoir, especially coal, located in Changlang district, consists of continuous 70-km-long belts of coal-bearing rocks, extending from the Makum coalfield in Assam, and is a part of the Assam Arakan Fold Belt (AAFB) and the upper Assam basin.

As per the reports from the union statistics & programme implementation ministry and the Indian Minerals Year Book, 2021, there are approximately 0.09 billion tonnes (90 million tonnes) of coal reserves in the Namchik-Namphuk and Miao Bum coalfields. However, other areas, such as Nampong (a part of the Miao Bum coalfield), Phinbiro in Manmao circle, Rangrinkan in Namtok circle, etc, of Changlang district, where coal mining has been prevalent for decades, lack comprehensive exploration data, leading to gaps in insight information. Additionally, the persistent issue of illegal coal mining, prevalent since the cessation of operations at the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine in 2012, is a significant concern.

After the ban imposed by the union coal ministry on mining in the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, the phenomenon of illegal mining activities has shifted to areas like Namgoi, Longchong, Old Khamdu, Phinpiro, Rangrinkan, Kunthung, and various other pockets of the district, without garnering public attention or discourse.

Moreover, the coal-rich belt along the Assam-Arunachal border, specifically Tinsukia district in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal, grapples with challenges due to porous borders and jurisdictional confusion, thereby fostering an environment for coal smugglers to engage in illegal mining operations, intensifying difficulties in Changlang district.

Recent RTI disclosures uncover a substantial increase in illegal coal mining activities over the past five years, with authorities seizing 317 metric tonnes in 2019, escalating to 9,571 MT in 2020, 3,275.72 MT in 2021, and a staggering 11,150 MT in 2023.

Notably, despite these cases, no accused individual has faced any charge or conviction, allowing smugglers to operate with impunity.

Further, the authorities, despite being aware of these incidents, appear to turn a blind eye to the situation. Of the eight cases registered under various sections of the MMDR Act, only two from Namdang and Kharsang are with the SIT in Itanagar, awaiting chargesheets. In another case, related to Machum, six individuals have been charged for illegal coal extraction; yet it awaits a hearing in the Khonsa sessions court. The remaining cases languish in cold storage without any investigation, highlighting challenges in addressing these illegal mining activities. Adding complexity, despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the Miao ADC auctioned off seized raw coal on 6 April, 2023. The auction involved 2,974.73 MT of coal seized by the AMDO and the Khrsang police station OC in 2021. This development adds a layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the handling and disposition of confiscated materials amid the broader context of illegal coal mining activities in the region.

At present, unauthorised coal mining is widespread in areas like Phinbiro, Rangrinkan, Namgoi, Longchong, Namtok, and Khamdu. The extraction operations involve extensive use of numerous earthmovers, excavators, and heavy machinery, exploiting coal from forest reserves in an unprecedented manner.

Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that “smugglers are obligated to pay substantial amounts, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakhs per backhoe and excavator machine as “entry fees” to the “coal committee,” facilitating the extraction. These fees serve as payments for permission to engage in the illegal mining activities.”

The same sources disclosed that “routine inspections by officials are conducted, not only to oversee the operations but also to collect a portion of the proceeds from the “coal committee.”

It may be mentioned that, in 2022, the then Changlang deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh constituted subdivision-level committees, called the Anti Rat Hole Mining Oversight Committee (ARHMOC), to monitor illegal coal mining in the district. The ADCs, the SDOs, along with the AMDO, OCs, and the RFOs of the respective areas were appointed as members of the sub-divisional committees.

The committees were tasked with conducting on-site visits to areas where illegal coal extractions are being carried out. Their mandate included delivering fortnightly reports directly to the deputy commissioner, ensuring a vigilant and transparent monitoring process for illicit coal mining activities in those specific and porous areas.

However, the government agencies have failed to prevent the ever-increasing illegal mining, which has incurred substantial loss of revenue. It has also inflicted irreversible damage on vegetation and wildlife, particularly in areas falling under forest reserves.

This highlights the urgent need for concerted efforts, involving not only the government and its agencies but also civil society organisations and the general public, to address the environmental and economic consequences stemming from these rampant illegal activities.

The ongoing battle against illegal coal mining in Changlang district highlights the need for robust oversight, stringent legal actions, and comprehensive strategies to curb the issue. (The contributor is a freelance journalist and the chief editor of Eastern Today News Network)