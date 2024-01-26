NERIST research scholars conduct outreach prog

NIRJULI, 25 Jan: The NERIST Research Scholars’ Association (NRSA) conducted an outreach programme at the New Galaxy Academy School here on Thursday, with the aim of “nurturing young minds and enlightening them on various crucial aspects of life,” it stated in a release.

The NRSA, comprising scholars of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), organised a series of interactive sessions and seminars to engage the students in various issues of relevance.

The programme, hosted by Mannu Wangsu, witnessed the participation of students of Classes 9 and 11.

New Galaxy Academy School principal Techi Yassmi expressed gratitude to the NRSA, stating, “It’s wonderful to see these young researchers taking the time to share their knowledge and passion with our students.”

NRSA president Bikuk Lomdak spoke on the association’s dedication to societal wellbeing, and said that “the NRSA is not just an academic platform but an intellectual hub that seeks to contribute to the community’s betterment,” while NRSA member Tinu Lusi emphasised on the significance of self-belief and determination in order to achieved one’s goals.

NRSA member Prasant Kumar Tyagi apprised the students of the importance of cleanliness, health and hygiene, and encouraged them to “adopt healthy habits for a prosperous future.”

A session on ‘exam preparation, stress, and time management’ was conducted by Dinken Paksok, who provided insights into effective study techniques, stress reduction strategies, and the importance of managing time efficiently.

Tokani Guhato sensitised the students to the dangers associated with substance abuse, while Sameer Mondol and Pachuau Vanlalnunchhani conducted “interactive games to boost the cognitive ability of the students,” the release said.