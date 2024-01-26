Shift industries from town areas

The residents of P Sector in Nirjuli have raised concern, claiming that the central poultry farm located in its vicinity is emitting pollution. The farm is run by the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department. The residents have alleged that pollution is causing health hazards, and have urged the department to shift it to the outskirts. Earlier, the residents of Lekhi village in Naharlagun too had urged the authorities to shift out M/s Shree Salasar Industries, alleging that the factory is polluting the area and thereby posing health risks.

In both Nirjuli and Lekhi areas, apart from the large human settlements, there are several commercial establishments too. The CPF and Shree Salasar Industries were established years ago, when there were less human settlements. However, over the years, the human population has increased. It is natural now that the residents are complaining about the pollution. Everybody wants to breathe fresh air. The authorities should look into the concern raised by the residents and find ways to resolve it. The industries should be established in areas far from human settlement. The state government should acquire land and plan for establishing an industrial corridor in the Itanagar Capital Region. This will help to grow industries and also avoid conflict with people.