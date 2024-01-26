NHPC, Siang DMO ink MoU

PASIGHAT, 25 Jan: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the NHPC Limited and the Siang district medical officer (DMO) at the NHPC office here in East Siang district on Thursday.

NHPC General Manager (Head of Project) Brij Mohan and DMO Dr Tarik Talom signed the MoU.

The NHPC and the DMO are partnering for

deployment of a mobile medical unit, equipped with the latest medical equipment and human resource, for 48 months in Siang district.

NHPC GM (Civil) Amar Nath Jha, Gr Senior Manager (E) Gyati Aapa, and Senior Manager (E) Tabom Taggu were among those present at the signing. (DIPRO)