Foundation donates ambulances for ex-servicemen

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Mumbai (Maharashtra)-based Atharva Foundation donated ambulances for the welfare of ex-servicemen, the families of martyred soldiers, and armed forces personnel in the Northeast.

“This contribution aims to improve healthcare access and emergency medical services for the brave individuals who have served in the armed forces, and the kin of martyred soldiers’ families,” it stated in a release, adding that it has been “actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives, focusing on education, healthcare, and social welfare.”

A team led by the foundation’s chairman and Borivali MLA Sunil Rane visited the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) here on Wednesday and handed over the key of an ambulance to Arunachal Pradesh RSB Director, retired air commodore RD Musabi, in the presence of retired major general Jarken Gamlin, ex-servicemen, and armed forces personnel.

Rane, on behalf of the foundation, also gifted laptops for the daughters of martyred soldiers.

The team met Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan, and discussed the initiatives taken up by Atharva Foundation for the welfare of the armed forces personnel in the Northeast states, and the “quality education imparted by the Atharva Group Institutes in engineering, hotel management, film, and television,” the release said.

The MLA also offered scholarships to the “brilliant daughters of Arunachal Pradesh for higher education,” it said.

“Atharva Foundation has already donated ambulances to Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Assam. In addition, Atharva Foundation has been donating laptops to the daughters of martyred soldiers across the country for next generation education,” Rane said, and emphasised “the importance of providing quality healthcare facilities to these heroes,” stating that “our ex-servicemen have shown immense courage and dedication while serving the nation.”

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the care and support they deserve. Through the donation of ambulances, we aim to enhance their access to healthcare and make a positive difference in their lives,” he said.