KHONSA, 27 Jan: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Saturday inaugurated a medical sub-centre and an internal rural link road at Old Bunting village in Tirap district.

The healthcare facility was funded under the border area development programme, while the internal link road was constructed under the state infrastructure development fund.

Tirap DC Hento Karga, ZPC Chathong Lowang, and Khela-Bunting ZPM Tumwang Lowang, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)