Sona inaugurates Kokrajhar Lit Fest

KOKRAJHAR, 28 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona inaugurated the 3rd edition of the Kokrajhar Literature Festival here in Assam on Sunday.

As many as 180 poets and writers representing eight countries – Japan, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Estonia, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Bhutan – are also participating in the festival.

The first day was marked by poetry recitations, a poets’ meet, and cultural events.

This year’s theme, ‘Exploring limitless horizons’, focuses on discussions related to governance and ‘sustainable management’.

Eminent personalities, including Dr Bina Vidya Dharan, Emmanuel Majaw Khan, Dr Avani Bhagavati, and renowned poet Samir Tanti are participating in panel discussions.

Sona commended the organising committee for fostering cultural exchange and intellectual discourse, and emphasised the festival’s role in uniting diverse voices and promoting a shared appreciation for literature.

The speaker described the festival as “a platform for connecting with intellectual minds and engaging in meaningful communication,” and expressed hope that the three-day event, with various parallel sessions and diverse activities, would “instill a rich literary culture in Bodoland and contribute to the development of young minds.”

He encouraged the youths to actively participate in literary activities and “gain valuable insights from international luminaries brought to Bodoland.”

Expressing concern over climate change and global warming, he underscored the need to “protect the fragile ecology, particularly in regions closely connected to nature.”

Saying that it is everyone’s moral duty to “safeguard the environment for future generations,” Sona underscored the importance of collective efforts in preserving “the only place we have for generations to come.” (Speaker’s PR Cell)