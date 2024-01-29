Union min reviews projects’ implementation in LDV

ROING, 28 Jan: Union Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar reviewed the status of various centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in Lower Dibang Valley district during a visit here on Saturday.

Dr Kumar emphasised on the prime minister’s vision of equitable development throughout the country, with emphasis on the development of the Northeast region to bring it at par with the rest of India through implementation of all centrally-sponsored schemes in the region.

“The scenery in the villages of our country is changing with the implementation of schemes like the PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, provision of food grains etc,” the minister said.

He said that the government is trying to look after all aspects of a beneficiary’s life, with an effort to bring one and all under the ambit of the schemes.

The minister also emphasised the need for knowledge-sharing between farmers, creation of awareness among the masses about the benefits of health insurance schemes, pension schemes, etc.

He lauded the efforts put in by all toward realising the Viksit Bharat vision of the government.

“Our children will inherit the country we have shaped, so it is our duty to bring about development at the right time and pace, with a determination that doesn’t waver,” he added.

DC Soumya Saurabh briefed the minister on the centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district. She also apprised the minister of the issues faced during the implementation of schemes, and the reasons behind non-implementation of various schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC Srinivas Sadi and heads of various departments of the district.

On Sunday, Dr Kumar visited GHSS Chongkham in Namsai and took stock of the implementation of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan. He interacted with the students, youths, and representatives of the Mahila Welfare Society of Chongkham and Brahma Kumaris.

The union minister also visited the deaddiction centre run by the Chongkham Youth Association, and interacted with the youths under treatment at the centre.

The Namsai deputy commissioner apprised the minister of the positive impact of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan in the district. He informed the minister that, at present there are 12 deaddiction camps operating in Namsai district.

Earlier, the union minister visited the Golden Pagoda. (DIPROs)