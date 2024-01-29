Premiere of Arunachal Idol-6 held

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: The grand premiere of Arunachal Idol Season 6 was held at DK Convention Hall here on Saturday, marking the commencement of the singing contest in the state.

This year, a record 7,000 singers auditioned, out of which 13 contestants have been selected.

The selected contestants are Thupten Wangdi (West Kameng), Sukanya Moungkang (Namsai), Rajive Kyamdo Nalo (Upper Subansiri), Nawkam Wangpan (Longding), Pema Gyapo (Tawang), Amina Patuk (Upper Subansiri), Deep Manpoong (Namsai), Riya Aje (Kurung Kumey), Lobsang Chotta (Tawang), Roshni Rangmang (Lohit), Techi Martin (Papum Pare), Chehakti Michichi (Lower Dibang Valley), and Nokpang Johang (Longding).

Sponsored by the youth affairs department, Arunachal Idol is one of the calendar events of the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who opened the event, reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide a diverse range of platforms for the youths to hone and showcase their talents.

Mein said that the state government, in a bid to support the development of music talent of the state, is supporting various initiatives, including the establishment of a professional recording studio, the construction of which is expected to be completed by next year.

He also recalled the success stories of past Arunachal Idol contestants, like Jely Kayi Tamin, Thupten Tsering, Rito Riba, Obom Tangu, and others, who have excelled on national platforms like Indian Idol and are currently thriving in the music industry.

Stating that Tangu is among the top 10 finalists in the Indian Idol currently underway, Mein said that “he is an inspiration to numerous youths of the state,” and appealed to everyone to support and vote for Tangu, the winner of the previous edition of Arunachal Idol.

Mein applauded the organising chairman of the event, Mallo Attu, and his team “for their dedication for making the singing contest a grand success.”

He invited the organisers of the show to consider holding the preliminary rounds of the contest in Namsai in its next season.

The event was attended also by MLAs Balo Raja and Nyamar Karbak. (DCM’s PR Cell)