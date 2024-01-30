CRPF Bn constructs toilets at GMS

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The 138 Bn CRPF constructed two toilet blocks and repaired/renovated the existing two toilets at the Govt Middle School (GMS) in Niti Vihar here on Monday, as part of its civic action programme.

Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom, who along with 138 Bn CRPF commandant Rajendra Kumar, Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, GMS principal Kime Dom, and others present at the programme, thanked the battalion for “such kind of activities for betterment of school students,” the battalion informed in a release.

138 Bn CRPF assistant commandant Nengsuanlal said that “the CRPF conducts this type of programmes regularly and distributes daily life essentials to the locals as per their requirements to build a strong bond between the security forces and the civilians.”

He added that “we are determined to serve the society, right from law and order issues to all other fronts.”