Training prog on crop diversification

PAMPOLI, 29 Jan: The East Kameng KVK conducted a two-day ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on crop diversification for extension functionaries, here on 28 and 29 January.

“The programme was aimed at imparting knowledge and creating awareness among the extension functionaries on the importance and role of crop diversification, for the benefit of sustainable and profitable agriculture,” the KVK informed in a release.

On the first day, KVK head Dr. M.C Debnath apprised the participants of “the concept of crop diversification and the importance, types, economic and environmental benefits of crop diversification with suitable examples,” the release said.

AK Panday spoke on “the impact of crop diversification on soil health, along with techniques of soil sampling,” it said, adding that, on the second day, Dr. VK Mishra delivered a lecture on “the role of fisheries in crop diversification as part of integrated farming system.”

The prospects of scientific beekeeping were explained by P.P Tripathi.

Thirty extension functionaries from different line departments participated in the programme, it said.