Live demonstration of app developed by APSAC conducted

NAMSAI, 29 Jan: A live demonstration and hands-on training on ‘GIS based real time utility information management system for Namsai and Chowkham towns’ developed by Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Joint director-cum-nodal officer (state plan) of the Space Application Centre Dr. Liagi Tajo gave a presentation on the citizen centric utility application, which is a first of its kinds developed for the Namsai and Chowkham towns. Dr. Tajo asserted that the app will be highly beneficial for the citizens as well as the staff of the various government departments.

Under the information system, a web based portal and mobile applications have been developed to connect people with government for all utility related issues.

The APSAC has submitted the deliverables, such as web-based portal with GIS database on utilities, citizen-centric mobile application and staff management mobile application, including training material and user manuals to the office of deputy commissioner for user departments.

ADC Kenbom Nyodu and heads of various work departments attended the programme. (DIPRO)