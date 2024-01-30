DC inaugurates weekly market

KHONSA, 29 Jan: Tirap deputy commissioner Hento Karga on Monday inaugurated the Tirap weekly market near the Thingdong bus waiting shed in Borduria village.

The DC appealed to the vendors/shopkeepers to obtain ILPs from the competent authority before establishing their shops so that they do not face any difficulties in bringing their market items. He also suggested the construction of sheds for the market and toilets to keep the area clean and tidy.

Organizer of the weekly market Jetwang Lowang informed that the market

will be held on every Monday from 9 am. A variety of items, including vegetables, fruits, clothes, cosmetics, electrical goods, groceries, footwear etc. will be available in the market, Lowang said. (DIPRO)