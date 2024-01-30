Lowang inaugurates Vivek Dwar, STEM lab

DEOMALI, 29 Jan: A Vivek Dwar and a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) lab were inaugurated at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar here on Monday by minister for PHE & WS Wangki Lowang.

The Vivek Dwar is an archway crafted by skilled artisans from North India which stands as an emblem of aesthetic excellence and cultural heritage while; the STEM lab has been set up by INFOSYS Foundation.

On the same day, assistant general secretary of the worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Swami Balabhadranandaji laid the foundation stone for a proposed new hostel building at the higher secondary section of the institution.

Later, the minister also felicitated students who had excelled in both academic and sports domains.