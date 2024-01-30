Ideologies of RSS, BJP spreading violence, hatred: Gandhi

KISHANGANJ, 29 Jan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country.

Addressing a public rally here in Bihar as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said that people belonging to different religions and castes are fighting among themselves during the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

Gandhi’s tour to the state comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

This is his first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

“The ideologies of the RSS and the BJP are spreading violence and hatred in the country. They (RSS and BJP) instigate people to fight among themselves in the name of religion, caste and language.

“Brothers are fighting among themselves. This is the atmosphere they (RSS and BJP) have created in the country. We work to unite the people and want to open a ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazaar’,” the Congress MP said.

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi entered Bihar through Kishanganj, the party’s stronghold, on Monday morning.

State congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders welcomed him in Kishanganj, a district in the Seemanchal region, where Muslims are in majority.

During the padyatra, Congress supporters were seen hailing Gandhi and holding the national flags and those of the party. (PTI)