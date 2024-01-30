Budget session: Govt convenes all-party meeting on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, 29 Jan: The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the budget session.

It is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between 31 January and 9 February, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. (PTI)