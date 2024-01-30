Sexual molestation of minors should be dealt with strictly

In a shocking incident, two minor girls were sexually assaulted by four adult men, including an IRBn constable. All four suspects, three of them from UP, Bihar, and Assam, were arrested within 48 hours of receiving the FIR on 22 January by the Itanagar police. First of all, the Itanagar police deserve appreciation for the prompt reaction leading to the arrest of the four alleged accused. Hope they prepare a proper case, so that the people involved in the heinous crime are strongly punished for their sin.

The involvement of an IRBn jawan in the case is shocking and is a matter of deep concern. The police are supposed to protect those who are in need of help. In this case, instead of protecting two minor girls, aged 12 and 14, the IBRn jawan committed a heinous crime. Also, this incident raises serious concern over parenting. Allowing children so young to venture out of home is not good. The parents should regularly keep an eye on the activities of their young children. The parents should watch out for the kind of friends their children have and what they are following on the internet.