96 benefit from Ayurveda health camp

PASIGHAT, 30 Jan: Ninety-six patients from Runne and Takilalung areas in East Siang district benefitted from a free Ayurveda health camp organised here by the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) on Tuesday.

Organised in collaboration with the Bosing Banggo Students’ Union (BBSU), the health camp was themed ‘Ayurveda for everyone on every day’.

Ayurveda medicines, along with traditional medical treatment, were provided to the patients.

NEIAFMR MO (Ayurveda) Dr Imlikumba, senior research fellow Dr Risso Ana, junior research fellow Duman Talom, traditional healer Tokar Basar, pharmacist Sanjith Shah, and others conducted the camp.

BBSU president Tahung Darang exhorted the local people to avail of the benefits of such camps, and to learn about how to maintain good health, the NEIAFMR informed in a release.