Khandu to attend Mising Youth Festival

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and several cultural troupes from Arunachal Pradesh are expected to participate in the 9th Mising Youth Festival.

The festival will be held at Kareng Chapori near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district from 1 to 4 February.

Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) president Tilak Doley, who is looking after the preparatory activities of the event, informed that cultural troupes of different Arunachali tribes belonging to the Tani group have been invited to the festival to showcase their traditional cultures.

Several other ministers and MLAs have also been invited, he said.

The main objective of the youth festival is to encourage the youths of the ethnic tribe for protection, promotion and preservation of their unique cultures and traditions.

Exhibition of traditional attires, a food mela, a book fair, a handloom and agri expo, a seminar, a kavi sammelan, and a seminar on various socio-cultural issues will be organised during the four-day programme.

The organisers have erected model houses of different Tani tribes (Mising, Adi, Galo, Tagin, Nyishi, Tagin and Apatani) at the festival venue.

The TMPK leaders informed that the festival will be a calendar event from next year. The Mising Autonomous Council has developed the location for organising the festival every year in the first week of February.

The festival is being organized by the TMPK, with the help of the local people.