Training prog on vermicomposting

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Forty participants, comprising panchayat members, members of SHGs, and progressive farmers, are attending a three-day state-level training programme on vermicomposting, being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here from Tuesday.

During the inaugural session, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung said that “vermicomposting can be a game-changer to fulfil the basic vegetable requirement of every household, especially in the urban areas, where space for gardening vegetables is very less,” and added that “adopting vermicomposting by every household in the urban areas will help in reducing garbage for the municipal waste collectors.”

He urged the participants, faculty members, and the SIRD&PR resource persons to “create a small vermicomposting area in the SIRD&PR complex as a model for future demonstration,” the institute informed in a release.

GBPNIHE-NERC scientist Dr Wishfully Mylliem, Lower Subansiri KVK soil science specialist Dr Pema Khandu Goiba, RGU Entomology Department Assistant Professor Punam Bagang, and ArSRLM BC Lony Singpho are the resource persons, it said.