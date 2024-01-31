Guv delivers talk on civil-military relations

MHOW, 30 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik delivered a talk on the topic ‘Civil-military relations: Current status and way ahead’ at the Army War College here in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

In his speech, the governor said, “Defence services serve the purpose of providing security to the nation states, which is essential for unhindered development and a vital component of governance.”

Stating that “tackling national security issues depends on the pattern of institutional interaction between the civil and military integrity,” Parnaik informed about the current status of the civil-military relations in India, and suggested initiating “innovative and way-forward steps to reinforce the relations.”

The defence services are key players in national security and need to be part of the decision-making in matters of national security and civil-military relations, he added.

The governor emphasised on “resolving institutional equity and erasing the imbalance between decision-making and accountability to bring framework in line with modern sensibilities.” (Raj Bhavan)