RGU observes Martyr’s Day

RONO HILLS, 30 Jan: Commemorating the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Tuesday observed Martyr’s Day by paying floral tributes at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ and the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi here.

This was followed by presentation of Gandhi bhajans by the students of the university’s fines arts & music department.

In his message, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted the relevance of Gandhi’s ideology of truth and non-violence in today’s world, and encouraged the students, faculty members and staff of RGU to “embody Gandhian ideals

for the nation’s welfare.”

Senior Professor SK Nayak spoke about Gandhism and Gandhian principles, stressing on “the importance of self-dependence and Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” and highlighted India’s achievements in food production and exports since 2014.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam spoke about “Gandhism as a philosophy, a way of life, and a religion,” emphasising its transcendence beyond divisions of caste, creed, and language. He also highlighted Gandhi’s advocacy of simplicity and non-violence.

Dr Rikam underscored Gandhi’s pivotal role in shaping the world history through his non-violent leadership.

History Department Head Prof PK Nayak spoke on Gandhi’s leadership, simplicity, and courage, while International Centre for Gandhian & Peace Studies deputy coordinator Dr Tajen Dabi spoke about the enduring relevance of Gandhi’s teachings.

In East Siang district, the Arunachal Pradesh University in headquarters Pasighat observed Martyrs’ Day to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and to pay respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for India’s independence.

Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, Registrar Narmi Darang, Tribal Studies Department Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya, other faculty members, the staff, and students offered floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

The day was observed also in Namsai, concurrently with the Anti-Leprosy Day.

Attending the programme, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa said, “Mahatma Gandhi had fought not just for the nation but also for the underprivileged and the destitute, and dedicated his life to eradicating leprosy.”

Saying that early diagnosis helps in curing leprosy, he urged the public to encourage those who have early signs of leprosy to seek medical attention.

“The Sparsh leprosy awareness campaign will be organised from 30 January to 13 February,” he informed, and urged the people to support the medical teams in identifying potential leprosy patients.

During the programme, the health & wellness officer, along with ANMs and ASHAs who assisted in taking care of leprosy patients were felicitated. (With DIPRO input)