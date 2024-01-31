Union demands posting of ANMs, GANMs

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Koloriang, Damin, Parsi-Parlo Students’ Union (KDPPSU) on Tuesday demanded that the National Rural Health Mission’s state mission director post 17 auxiliary nursing midwives (ANM) and general auxiliary nursing midwives (GANM) to Kurung Kumey district .

Addressing mediaper-sons at the press club here, KDPPSU president Keji Chabok said, “For the last many years, we have been submitting representations and reminding the department concerned to post relievers in a phased manner to fill the vacancy left by the ANMs and the GANMs who have been transferred from the district.”

“It is observed that the transfer and posting were initiated without following the scheme’s guidelines,” he added.

“In fact, the instruction states that nurses who have been transferred should be relieved by other counterparts, but no heed has been given to our grievance. Therefore, we demand that either those nurses be posted back or their jobs be terminated, and new posts created,” Chabok said.

He added that the PHC in Damin block in the district is without a block data manager and a block account manager since its inception.

Stating that the union “will not wait anymore on the mere assurance by the department and the local MLAs,” Chabok said that the KDPPSU would initiate a series of democratic movements of its demand is not met at the earliest.