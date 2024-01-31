Seminar on sustainable development

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 30 Jan: The commerce department of Govt College Bomdila (GCB) organised a seminar themed ‘Development and sustainability: Emerging challenges in Northeast India, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ here on Tuesday, in collaboration with the higher & technical education directorate.

Issues related to sustainable development in the Northeast region were discussed during the seminar, highlighting the importance of addressing environmental concerns while fostering economic growth.

Addressing the participants, Rupa ADC Lobsang Tsetan reiterated the importance of environmental conservation, and assured to provide administrative support to initiatives aimed at protecting the region’s natural heritage.

GCB Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso encouraged the participants to “engage in research endeavours aimed at finding innovative solutions to the region’s developmental challenges,” while GCB Commerce Department

Head Dr Sangey Drema emphasised on “the significance of sustainable development in preserving the natural resources of Northeast India for future generations.”

Renowned researcher in mediaeval Assamese literature, Dr Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, shed light on the depletion of the natural resources in Northeast India, and underscored the need to adopt sustainable practices to safeguard the environment.

He emphasised the need for a “balanced approach to development that considers the wellbeing of both present and future generations.”

Scholars and researchers from various institutes in the region made presentations on topics such as sustainable agriculture practices, traditional knowledge systems, and the impact of tourism on the local environment.

Tezpur University Assistant Professor Dr Biswajit Ghose and former RGU commerce department head Dr Tasi Kaye chaired the technical sessions, during which speakers dwelt on the need for integrating green skills in the curriculum to promote sustainable livelihoods, the role of indigenous knowledge in biodiversity conservation, and the challenges faced by the youths due to rising unemployment.

The ADC later donated books for the college library.