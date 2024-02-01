APSAC demonstrates info mgmt system app

BOMDILA, 31 Jan: Experts from the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC) presented a live demonstration of the centre’s first-of-its-kind ‘GIS-based real-time utility information management system’ app for Bomdila and Dirang towns at the DC’s conference hall here in West Kameng district on Wednesday, “under the patronage of Bomdila EAC Rinchin Leta,” it informed in a release.

APSAC Joint Director Dr Liagi Tajo, who led the team of technical experts, presented the details of the citizen-centric utility app, and informed that “the app has been implemented after thorough survey of the two towns using artificial intelligence, machine learning and base maps generated through high resolution satellite data.”

The web-based portal and mobile application have been developed under the information system to connect the people with the government for all utility-related issues, it said.

“The APSAC has submitted deliverables such as web-based portal with GIS database on utilities, citizen-centric mobile application, and staff management mobile application, including training material and user materials, to the office of the West Kameng DC,” the release said.

Dr Tajo informed that the app has been developed “with an idea of giving an ease of living standard of the lives of the two towns, which will be highly beneficial to the citizens as well as the staffs of the various government departments in days to come,” it said.

HoDs and officials of the district administration commended the APSAC’s initiative, and the EAC requested the HoDs to spread awareness about the app among the citizens.

APSAC Deputy Director Chau Ken Manlong coordinated the programme, the release said.