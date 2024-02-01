Tobacco products seized, defaulters penalised

SEPPA, 31 Jan: Eleven defaulters were penalised under Section 6 (b) of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act after a huge amount of tobacco products were seized from their shops, located near schools, during a raid conducted by the enforcement squad of the East Kameng District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) here on Wednesday.

Another defaulter was booked for “violation of display of pack warnings under Section 7 of the Act,” the DTCC informed in a release.

The enforcement squad consisted of DTCC DPO Dr K Gyadi, Town Magistrate James Dado, DTCC consultant Yama Potom, APO Topo Sangdo, SI Gagam Aje, and police personnel.