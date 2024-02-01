Dental assn conference held

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Approximately 100 dental surgeons from across the state participated in a conference organised by the Indian Dental Association’s Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IDA-APSB) here recently.

The conference featured a ‘scientific session’, during which speakers delved into various topics, including digital dentistry; recent advances in pulp treatment materials for primary and immature permanent teeth; diversity in orthodontics; medical ethics in dental practices; and an exploration of the evolution of dentistry from its historical roots to contemporary practices.

“It also provided a platform for the dental surgeons to deliberate on the pivotal role of dentistry within the healthcare sector and the society at large,” the IDA-APSB informed in a release.

The participants also discussed advancement in dental treatment, and pleaded with the state government “for job creation initiatives, addressing the escalating unemployment among dental professionals, which has led to a surge in private dental clinics across the state,” adding that “strategies for enhancing the stature and efficacy of the IDA-APSB were also deliberated upon” during the conference.

The participants included, among others, Health Services Director Dr Dondu Wange, Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APCA) general secretary Dr Kabak Tamar, Health Services Deputy Director (Dental) Dr Joram Nisha, State Programme Officer (Dental) Dr Tayu Nani, Arunachal Pradesh State Dental Council president Dr Nyada Mara, Health Services Joint Director Dr Riken Rina, and APCA president Dr Komling Perme.