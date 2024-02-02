Luru Hugu in K/Kumey emerging as tourist destination

[Bengia Ajum]

KOLORIANG, 1 Feb: Luru Hugu area in Kurung Kumey district is fast emerging as a popular tourist destination due to the heavy snowfall that the area receives.

Just a two-hour drive from here, the area is located along the Koloriang to Damin road. Situated at an altitude of above 8,000 ft from sea level, snowfall occurs on a stretch of about 12 kms in the area.

With the road between Koloriang and Damin getting improved, people are flocking to the area to experience snowfall.

Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar, who recently visited the area, said that Luru Hugu has the potential to be developed as “one of the biggest tourist attractions in the Nyishi belt.”

“Snowfall occurs every year in Luru Hugu. However, heavy snowfall occurs every alternate year. The scenic beauty of the region is unmatched and the snow adds to the beauty,” said Basar.

He added that improvement of the condition of the road is an added advantage for promoting the area as a tourist destination.

“The journey from Koloriang to Luru Hugu takes around two hours, but when the two-lane roads are completed, it will take only one hour. A journey from Itanagar to Koloriang can be completed in four-and-a-half hours once the Trans-Arunachal Highway is completed,” he said, adding that the highway is expected to be completed by the end of March.

“So, a journey from Itanagar to Luru Hugu will take around six hours once the highway is connected. This area will be closest for the people of the ICR to witness snowfall,” the SP said.

However, he added that amenities such as restaurants, washrooms, etc, need to be set up for the convenience of visitors.

The SP said that “Kurung Kumey has plenty of potential in tourism, like the Neolithic sites in Parsi Parlo, and the popular 7 Lakes (Anini)-like landscape at Darmu Pass.”

“The road to Darmu is being constructed by the BRO. The Kurung and Kumey rivers have the potential for angling and rafting. There is abundant fish in the Kumey river in Parsi Parso. It has good scope for angling, etc. Likewise, there are numerous waterfalls, breathtaking landscapes and views, the World War-II plane wreckage near Koloriang town, sea fossils near Darmu, ruins of unknown human settlement (houses made of stone) near Damin, and many mysterious caves,” added the SP.

He informed me that “Koloriang is a contender for the rainiest place on Earth.”

“With proper infrastructure, Kurung Kumey will attract tourists, and the crime rate is one of the lowest in the state. The peace-loving Nyishi tribe residing here is very open-hearted and welcoming. The only problem is that the locals here don’t understand the potential of tourism. Hence, there is less interest towards tourism. There is a need to educate people,” he said.

Basar urged the people to visit Kurung Kumey, “not just for the snowfall but to explore the hidden beauty in its natural form.”