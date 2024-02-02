Santosh Trophy brought to state

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The Santosh Trophy is finally here in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay brought the trophy from New Delhi, and unveiled it at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday.

This trophy was made in 1941, when the football tournament was organised for the first time. Since then, the same trophy has been used, and it has never been changed.

Addressing mediaper-sons, Ajay informed that 12 teams will participate in the tournament.

“Defending champion Karnataka, along with 11 other teams will fight it out. The tournament will be kicked off on 21 February at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia,” he informed.

In the opening match, host Arunachal Pradesh will lock horns with Goa. “For the first time, the matches will be played under floodlights. Preparations for it are on in full swing. For practices, we have identified Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Naharlagun), Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (Itanagar), and the NERIST football ground (Nirjuli),” said Ajay.

He added that tickets will be sold online.

APFA vice president John Neelam informed that the Arunachal team is gearing up for the tournament.

“Initially we selected 200 players from across the state. Later it was zeroed down to 48, and from it now it has come down to 22. Right now the 22 players are attending a camp under the watchful eyes of top-class coaches. We hope to put up a good performance during the tournament,” said Neelam.

The other APFA vice president, Likha Tapu, urged the people of the state to “come in large numbers to support football.”

Arunachal is set to become the first northeastern state to host the final round of the Santosh Trophy Championship.