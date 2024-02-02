CM inaugurates 5 projects in Roing

Reh festival celebration

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 1 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated five projects – upgradation of the district hospital, a sports climbing wall, a white water rafting training centre, a futsal ground, and a Khelo India multipurpose indoor hall – on the occasion of the central Reh festival celebration here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Thursday.

This year the festival is being celebrated with the theme ‘Embracing tradition, cultivating legacy and fostering integration among the Mishmis’.

Khandu also announced a package of Rs 10 crore this year itself for the construction of a cultural and heritage centre for the Idu Mishmis. The announcement was made in response to a memorandum submitted to him by the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU).

Reh festival is celebrated from 1-3 February every year all over LDV, Dibang Valley and parts of other districts like Lohit and Upper Siang which have Idu Mishmi settlements.

This year the central Reh celebration is being organised by the AIMSU. The CM commended the student body for actively participating in the community affair.

“It is our duty and responsibility to uphold and upkeep our cultural and traditional heritage. There are challenges in doing so, but it has to be done nevertheless,” he said.

“The indigenous affairs department has been established by the state government to provide any required support to the 26 tribes of our state in preserving and promoting their cultures and traditions. This department should be used to its fullest. Another factor to keep us rooted to our culture and traditions is to never lose the knowledge of our dialects. Apart from that, community participation is of utmost importance in order to pass on our cultures and traditions to our younger generation,” he said.

Khandu also emphasised his government’s belief in including CBOs and youths in decision-making. “It is our responsibility to lead the youths in the right direction,” he said.

Three new books, IGU Vol-II: An Ethnographic Study of Idu Mishmi Lament and Four Shamanic Rituals and The Idu Mishmi Textile Tradition, both authored by Dr Razzeko Delley, and Idu Mishmi Code of Research Ethics, authored by Dr Tilu Linggi, were released by the CM during the celebration.

Khandu praised the authors for documenting their culture and traditions.

DCM Chowna Mein termed the Idu Mishmi shaman (igu) system “one of the strongest.”

“The igus and their practices, and the traditional healing system are really praiseworthy,” he said.

Mein continued: “Arunachal is known as the land of festivals. It is a matter of pride to witness individuals from all walks of life, as well as the government, working towards preservation and promotion of the cultures and traditions of the state. This is also a reason for increased tourism. These are all interrelated.”

He praised the phrase ‘Khelega Idu Mishmi toh badhega Idu Mishmi’, which has been coined by the AIMSU. “It is very important to promote games and sports. So many youngsters of our state are making us proud today in every field, be it sports or entertainment,” he said.

Dance performances, besides a song sung by Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, and a skit showing the sacred relationship of the Idu Mishmis with their wildlife and nature were some of the highlights of the programme.

Several exhibition stalls, as well as stalls selling local food, beverages, textiles and craft items are an attraction at the festival site at the Kera Aa Jubilee Ground here. Festival-goers in the colourful and rich traditional attire of the Idu Mishmis are also a sight to behold.

Local MLA Mutchu Mithi, IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu, IMCLS literary secretary Dr Razzeko Delley, and AIMSU president Drone Linggi also spoke.

Among others, former CM Mukut Mithi, MLAs Ninong Ering, Phurpa Tsering, Dasanglu Pul, Gum Tayeng, Jummum Ete Deori, and Laisam Simai, Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, Hydropower Chairman Tungri Effa, Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, LDV DC Soumya Saurabh, and SP Akanksha Yadav were present on the occasion.